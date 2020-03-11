Departing Bolton Wanderers player addresses recent exit

Jordan Boon has today left Bolton Wanderers, with the young defender moving abroad to continue his footballing career.

Stockport-born Boon has joined Swedish side IFK Ostersund on an LFE sponsored placement. The youngster only appeared five times for Bolton this campaign, making his debut from the bench in Wanderers’ 5-2 defeat to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to Bolton’s official website, Boon wished his former club all the best in their future ventures: “I would like to thank everyone at Bolton Wanderers for what they have done for me during my time at the club. This was a hard decision to make, but when the opportunity arose, I could not turn it down.

“The fans were great to me this season and when I made my debut, they were supportive throughout. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future.”

Boon has played only a small part of the side that look destined to be playing their football in Sky Bet League Two next time out. Keith Hill’s side sit rock bottom of the table and are 21 points behind AFC Wimbledon in 20th position.

Bolton were handed a 12-point deduction before the start of the season due to their off-field issues which led to the club promoting a lot of youth into the first team. Dennis Politic is definitely someone who has thrived since his first involvement to the first team. However, for every Politic you have a Boon who hasn’t quite made the step into the physicality of Sky Bet League One.

The Verdict

This is a move that clearly suits all three parties. Boon wasn’t massively in Hill’s plans for next season so, therefore, it is only fair on the player for him to explore other opportunities. Ostersund are a well-known side in Europe after competing in the Europa League on several occasions. It will turn out to be a great move as he looks to continue his promising career.

Bolton have turned to more experienced heads since the arrival of Hill with Daryl Murphy and Toto Nsiala playing a huge role in the Bolton side. Hill will be mentally preparing his side with the intent of finishing in a high place in next season’s Sky Bet League Two table.