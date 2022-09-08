Denver Hume makes Peterborough and Barnsley prediction as Portsmouth prepare for a trip to Oakwell

League One could be the most competitive it’s ever been this season with a range of big teams who have high ambitions.

Last season it was close enough with teams like Sheffield Wednesday falling short in the play-offs and Ipswich Town and Portsmouth missing out on top six finishes.

Therefore, with the additions of Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough having been relegated from the Championship, the standard is only getting higher.

Danny Cowley has made no secret of the fact his side are aiming to push towards promotion this season and his impressive summer business has paid off with Pompey second in the league only on goal difference and yet to lose a game.

Cowley’s side continued this impressive form at the weekend as they beat Peterborough 2-1 and coming up on Saturday, Pompey head to Oakwell to take on newly relegated Barnsley.

Barnsley haven’t had a start as impressive although come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Furthermore, Portsmouth’s Denver Hume feels sides like Barnsley cannot be underestimated as he told The News: “It’s been a good start but Peterborough and Barnsley are the kind of teams you need to be doing well against, because I can see both being up there come the end of the season.

“So that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“I think if we are able to get two positive results at the end of those games, I think it will make it a real positive start to the season for us.

“That is what we were targeting, and, if we can, I think it bodes well for us moving forward.”

The Verdict:

Portsmouth have had a brilliant start to the season and are a team in brilliant form but there is a long season ahead and some difficult games to face in this league.

What seems to be positive from inside the Pompey camp is that the teams are treating all their opponents with the same respect and preparing for every game with the knowledge that is could be a tough test no matter what form they have been in.

The fact they got a result against Peterborough at the weekend should put them in a good position to go and put in a good performance this weekend and if they can get a result against a big side in the league then the belief will be in the side going forward.