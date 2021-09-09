Denver Hume issues first words after penning fresh Sunderland contract agreement

Sunderland defender Denver Hume has insisted that he is delighted to have put pen to paper on a new deal with the Black Cats and suggested he is getting close to fitness.

Hume’s long-term future at the Stadium of Light has been in doubt throughout the summer with his deal with the Black Cats having come to an end at the end of last season.

It was reported that there were other clubs interested in a potential move for Hume, but Sunderland were always keen to try and agree a new contract with the defender to keep him at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old has not played since Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat away at Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final clash last season.

Hume’s return to the squad will now enable Lee Johnson to have more options available to him over the rest of the campaign with Dennis Cirkin challenging him for his place at left-back now.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website following his new deal being confirmed by the club, Hume revealed that he is delighted to have finally resolved his long-term future and admitted he is close to fitness and now just needs game time.

He said: “I’m pleased to have signed a new deal after a long summer and now my focus is on working hard and getting back to full fitness.

“I feel in good shape and I’ve been back out on the grass for a while now, so it’s just about getting that match fitness under my belt and kicking on from there.”

The verdict

This is brilliant news for Sunderland with Hume a player that has a lot of potential and someone that Johnson was obviously keen to keep at the club and develop over the next few years.

Hume will be able to provide a lot of competition for Cirkin at left-back and his presence around the dressing room should only serve to drive the defender on to improve his game even more.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Hume can re-establish himself within the Black Cats’ starting line-up in the coming weeks and months. The defender was an important player last term and at his best he will be a very useful player to have in the side.

However, Cirkin looks like the sort of player that will not be displaced easily from the starting line-up and therefore it will be a very good battle down the left-hand side of their defence.