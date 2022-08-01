Dennis starts: Watford’s predicted XI for tonight v Sheff Utd

Watford‘s 2022-23 Championship campaign will get underway this evening when Sheffield United make the long trip down south to Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have watched every other team now compete on the first matchday of the season, and now it’s time for their own curtain-raiser.

Having arrived from League Two champions Forest Green Rovers over the summer, Rob Edwards has a tough job on his hands to get the Hertfordshire outfit back to the top flight at the first time of asking following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

He also has some big dilemmas ahead of kick-off this evening – let’s see how they could line-up against the Blades this evening.

Edwards has revealed that the squad that was available for last weekend’s pre-season friendly against Southampton are all fit and ready for action, but that means Ismaila Sarr could be ruled out after it was reported that he’d suffered a flare up of a knee injury last week.

Whilst the Senegal international will be a big miss as speculation hots up regarding his future, there is still last season’s top scorer Emmanuel Dennis to select, despite the fact that Premier League clubs are lining up to sign him.

Dennis is most likely going to partner new recruit Rey Manaj up-front, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo an option off the bench as Joao Pedro continues in an attacking midfield role.

There are also options to choose from as well in the middle of the park, with Dan Gosling and Edo Kayembe perhaps being preferred to the likes of Tom Cleverley and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The back three is a solid one with Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele all on paper very good options in the Championship, but it looks as though Hassane Kamara will have to play out of position on the right flank.

Mario Gaspar has been signed to compete at right wing-back and Ethan Laird looks to be arriving from Manchester United, but the former will not be ready for action, so Kamara will most likely feature in an unfamiliar role whilst Ken Sema will play on the left.