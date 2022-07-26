Dennis starts: The early predicted Watford XI to face Sheffield United on Monday

The countdown is on until Watford kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The Hornets kick off their season with a tough opening match, welcoming Sheffield United to Vicarage Road next Monday in what should provide a stern early test for Rob Edwards’ side.

The Blades reached the play-off semi-finals last term and after a summer of strong recruitment, will be looking to better the fifth-placed finish they achieved under Paul Heckingbottom in 2021/22.

The Hornets themselves have made a few additions too, but their best business, at the time of writing, has been keeping hold of the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr.

With that being said, here, we’ve taken an early look at a potential XI Rob Edwards could deploy for his first competitive match in charge of the Hornets.

With the arrival of January signing Maduka Okoye, many expected Daniel Bachmann could depart the club this summer, however, he is set to start the campaign as the Hornets number one after impressing Rob Edwards in pre-season.

With Samir on his way out at Vicarage Road, Craig Cathcart will likely get the nod at left-centre-back if Saturday’s friendly against Southampton is anything to go by.

He’ll be partnered in the back three by Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele.

At left-wing-back, Hassane Kamara is a shoe-in providing he isn’t used on the right hand side, meanwhile, we think Mario Gaspar could start at right-wing-back.

Gaspar is reportedly undergoing a medical with the Hornets and providing no last minute obstacles arise, he should be confirmed a Hornet well before the Blades fixture next Monday.

In midfield, with Imran Louza still side-lined with injury, Edo Kayembe should start, with Tom Dele-Bashiru alongside him after impressing in pre-season.

Dan Gosling could also be a candidate, but it likely comes too soon, from the start at least, for Tom Cleverley, who is short of minutes after a knock in pre-season.

With Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr still at the club, and presuming they are fit and available for selection, we could see Rob Edwards slightly tweak his system to a 3-4-3.

Dennis and Sarr would be wide forwards coming inside, with Joao Pedro playing as the central striker, dropping into the midfield akin to a false-nine.

Of course, this depends on Sarr and Dennis still being at the club, and also being available for selection.

Watford v Sheffield United is set for an 8pm kick-off on Monday 1st August.