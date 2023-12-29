Highlights Key takeaways:

Leicester City experienced a mass turnover of players in the summer transfer window.

Manager Enzo Maresca wants his players to focus on the upcoming fixtures and not worry about the January transfer window.

Midfielder Dennis Praet may be a potential departure in January, with Serie A side Torino showing interest.

With the January transfer window just days away, one club that could potentially be busy are the Championship league leaders, Leicester City.

After a mass turnover of players following their first season at second tier level for nine years, full credit must go to Enzo Maresca and his players for sustaining such a remarkable turnaround as attention turns to the final game in what has been a mixed calendar year for all associated with the Foxes.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Maresca outlines January stance

Whilst the scale of departures won't be as drastic as what we saw at the King Power in the summer, Maresca has recently outlined his stance heading into the hectic 31-day window.

The Italian is of the opinion that none of his players should have the upcoming window at the forefront of their minds, which is an interesting viewpoint when some of those who could fall into the category of potential departures, may not have any involvement in the upcoming fixture against Cardiff City.

“In this moment, I don’t want them to think about January, even if they are probably thinking already about January, some of them, because it’s normal. We’ll see in January if some of them are coming to ask to leave, we’ll see how we can find solutions for them and also for us," he said via the Leicester Mercury.

“The only thing I can say is that, for us, the situation is quite clear in terms of the January market. We know as a club what we need. We’ll see.”

Dennis Praet at the forefront of Maresca's prediction

Whilst the Foxes boss made his stance clear, with no names going into the rumour mill based off those aforementioned comments, one man who could've internally been at the forefront of his prediction is Belgian midfielder, Dennis Praet.

Whilst it seems harsh in a way to pinpoint the 29-year-old, there are multiple factors that could come into play regarding a potential January exit.

The first of those comes as a result of Serie A outfit Torino rekindling their interest in the midfielder, who is out of contract in the East Midlands at the conclusion of the campaign as per La Stampa/Toro News via Sport Witness.

Since his first season in England where he registered 27 Premier League appearances, Praet has struggled for consistency when it comes to selection under Brendan Rodgers, Dean Smith and now Maresca.

This season, the central midfielder has only featured five times, with his most significant contribution coming on the opening day against Coventry City as he registered an assist within a 28-minute cameo as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's double secured an opening day win. His only start would come the following week against Huddersfield Town.

Whilst it makes a lot of sense for Leicester to recoup some of the £18m paid to Sampdoria for Praet's services back in 2019 on a cut-price deal, the idea also contradicts some of Maresca's previous comments, which were made as the Belgian recovered from a long-term back injury.

He claimed that Praet was the most suitable option to partner Dewsbury-Hall in midfield, but we are yet to see this on a consistent basis.

“I still think that he (Praet) is, for us, the most pocket player with Kiernan, no doubt," the Italian claimed back in mid-November.

“They know how to move in small spaces, but for sure they even need to improve in that."

Given these comments, then perhaps Maresca should reconsider selling the midfielder, if he was one of those hinted at with the aforementioned transfer window stance. This is also partly down to the likelihood of Wilfred Ndidi featuring for Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations, having already been named in the Super Eagles' provisional squad.

Therefore, selling Praet on top of this would leave the Foxes short of central midfield options, so perhaps a pre-contract agreement between himself and Torino is the best outcome those of a Leicester persuasion could hope for.