Dennis Politic speaks out on his future at Bolton Wanderers

Dennis Politic is currently enjoying a season-long loan move at Port Vale from Bolton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old’s contract at The UniBol runs out in the summer but Politic has shown his class in flashes in League Two this season, which will have been noticed by Ian Evatt and others at his parent club.

Politic has only managed three league starts for Vale but has scored five and assisted three in all competitions. Darrell Clarke’s men are firmly pushing for automatic promotion this season and will be desperate to keep Politic at Vale Park to help them see it through.

Politic explained his current situation when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “We don’t know what’s happening yet. I know Bolton have an option to recall me back in January. We’ll see what happens.

“I am enjoying my time here so far. I am trying to give my best for the team every time I come on the pitch. The staff and the players have been unbelievable with me since the day I joined.”

Bolton will be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in January to take some of the burden off of Dapo Afolayan’s shoulders and that could see a return to League One for Politic.

Politic’s lack of game time in the league for Vale will be very frustrating from the Trotters’ point of view. They are desperate for Politic to get back on track this season after a difficult period away from the game through injury. His durability will not be tested as strenuously if he continues to feature so irregularly for Port Vale.

With Bolton clearly identifying targets for the January transfer window, the potential return of Politic could make it easier for Evatt and the Trotters’ recruitment team to strengthen other areas of the side. Politic has shown his class in glimpses so far this season but in terms of the fit at Port Vale, Bolton will be frustrated as the parent club, making his recalling more likely.