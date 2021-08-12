Dennis Cirkin send social media message after swapping Tottenham Hotspur for Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin has expressed his delight after completing a move to Sunderland.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender completed a move to the Stadium Of Light on Wednesday and pens a three-year contract after moving for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated left-back who moves to Wearside with significant potential behind him.

Cirkin is a product of the Spurs youth academy and has been a regular feature in the club’s under-18 and under-23 sides, while also playing a peripheral role in the first team set-up after being named on the bench for two Europa League fixtures last term.

It’s that potential that tempted Sunderland into making a move for the player with Lee Johnson describing him as ‘a top talent’.

Speaking to the club’s website, Johnson said: “To get a player of Dennis’ quality at 19 speaks wonders in terms of what we’re trying to do because he is a top talent and he’s very highly regarded within the game.

“We have been really happy with the signings we have made so far and we will bank this one, but we will continue our work quietly and efficiently to try and get a couple more over the line.”

Upon completing the deal Cirkin took to social media to share the news of his move, saying that he ‘can’t wait to get started’.

Delighted to have joined such a big club @SunderlandAFC

Can’t wait to get started 💪🏼🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pJWnOAzdRB — Dennis Cirkin (@DCirkin3) August 11, 2021

The verdict

Sunderland fans should be really excited about this signing.

Dennis Cirkin is a player who has all of the potential needed to become a Premier League player and that makes his move to Wearside all the more impressive.

The 19-year-old clearly wanted to find a home where he could lay down some roots and play some regular first team football and there’s nowhere better for him to do that than the Stadium Of Light.

The fact that the Black Cats could tie up a permanent deal for the player is huge as Cirkin is clearly a player who is almost certain to go up in value in the coming years.

Of course the hope is that Sunderland can rise through the leagues and in Cirkin they have someone who could arguably be their first choice left-back for many seasons to come.