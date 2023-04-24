Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has taken to Instagram to laud the club's fans for the support that they demonstrated during yesterday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Cirkin helped his side claim all three points in this particular fixture by netting a brace at The Hawthorns.

West Brom opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time after John Swift was brought down in the area by Luke O'Nien.

Swift stepped up to convert the spot-kick for the hosts.

Following the break, Cirkin levelled proceedings for Sunderland by heading home from Lynden Gooch's cross.

A sublime team move resulted in the Black Cats taking the lead in the 84th minute as Cirkin fired an effort past goalkeeper Alex Palmer following a neat interchange from Edouard Michut and Alex Pritchard.

While West Brom did push for an equaliser in the closing stages, Sunderland held on to secure a crucial victory.

As a result of this triumph, the Black Cats moved up to sixth in the Championship standings.

The Black Cats will be looking to build upon this victory when they face Watford this weekend.

What did Dennis Cirkin have to say after Sunderland's win over West Brom?

After his side's win over the Baggies, Cirkin opted to take to Instagram to reflect on this clash.

The defender posted: "Against all odds!!

"Massive win and incredible support once again."

Will Sunderland be able to use the momentum gained from this win to clinch a play-off spot?

Sunderland managed to boost their hopes of extending their season past the 46-game mark by claiming a victory over a rival for a play-off spot.

While the Black Cats will need West Brom and Blackburn Rovers to slip up in their meetings with Sheffield United and Burnley in midweek in order to retain their place in the top-six, they ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their upcoming clashes with Watford and Preston North End.

By claiming maximum points in both of these fixtures, Sunderland could earn the chance of a shot at promotion via the play-offs in May.

Cirkin will be determined to play a key role in this final push after producing a superb display against West Brom.

As well as scoring both of Sunderland's goals in this fixture, Cirkin also made five clearances and blocked two shots as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.44.