Dennis Cirkin gives his verdict on Sunderland’s chances next year after promotion to the Championship

Sunderland achieved their aim of promotion at the weekend as they overcame Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final to make it to the Championship.

The win was well deserved and it ends Sunderland’s four year stay in League One.

Sunderland’s squad included a good mix of players who have been at the club for a while and those who were new signings but the achievement meant the same to them all.

Dennis Cirkin arrived at the start of the season after signing from Tottenham and has been a core part of the squad this season, playing the whole 90 minutes at Wembley.

Reflecting on the win, the 20-year-old called it a high point in his career as he told the Chronicle: “Honestly, it’s unreal. My first season in professional football for me, it’s unreal. I couldn’t tell you the feeling it’s amazing.

“Even in the first place, making the move, to me Sunderland is my club now and obviously you put 100% in every match, this is what it means. We’ve got where we wanted to be.

“It’s unreal. I think it’s something that I just can’t take in right now because it’s all too much. I think in a few days once it’s all died down I’ll look back at it and it’s amazing.

“It was a tough game but every game is a tough one in League One, especially this year. Wycombe are a good side, Sheffield [Wednesday] are a good side. I’m looking forward to next season. The break as well.

“I hadn’t played any senior football before this. I mean, you couldn’t ask for more. It was a perfect move for me.”

The Black Cats’ promotion means Cirkin will be playing at the highest level of his career so far next season but the youngster is ready for the challenge as he said: “It’ll be a good test but I feel like we were never meant to be in this league. Even before I came here.

“I looked at Sunderland and said nah, they’re a Championship or Premier League club. I think next year when we can start to play some football, I personally think we’ll do well in that league. Anything can happen as it has before.”

The Verdict:

After leaving Tottenham in the summer, Cirkin will have been hoping to be able to kick start his career in senior football and that’s exactly what he’s done at Sunderland this season.

The young player has been a key part of the side that has achieved promotion and as a result, he now has the opportunity to play in the Championship next season at the highest level he has experienced so far.

Although the Championship is sure to be a tough legume, the confidence of the 20-year-old sums up the optimistic feeling at the club right now and him and his teammates will be hoping for more success after a taste of it this season.