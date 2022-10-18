Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland back to Tottenham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Dennis Cirkin has settled into regular senior football very nicely at Sunderland since the start of the 2021/22 season, and still only 20 it is no surprise to see him popping up on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur will always be a huge part of Cirkin’s career having come through the youth setup there, and after impressing in League One and the Championship, Spurs are interested in bringing the versatile defender back to the club, as per The Sun.

Cirkin is part of a fashionable up and coming breed of left sided defenders that can aid managers’ flexibility between systems, with their ability to play in a number of defensive roles.

Is it a good potential move?

By the time Cirkin would realistically be competing for a first team berth at Spurs, it is likely that Antonio Conte would be towards the end of his reign in North London, with the Italian rarely staying put for longer than three seasons or so.

Cirkin and his representatives should look at the limited minutes that Djed Spence has picked up this season, and the fortunes of Ryan Sessegnon, Joe Rodon and Jack Clarke in making moves to Spurs from the EFL in recent years.

Would he start?

It would be highly unlikely, a loan move for the rest of the season would be most probable.

Ben Davies is hard to dislodge at left centre back, and even if the Welshman picked up an injury, Conte has plenty of other options with experience at the top of European football to turn to.

It would be seen as a long term project if Cirkin did return, and one that may not see any senior minutes for the club for the remainder of the season.

Cirkin could potentially find minutes in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup but outside of that it is hard to see him featuring.

What does he offer?

Cirkin could be seen as a long term replacement for Ben Davies, 29.

The former Swansea City full back has developed into a very reliable defender in a three at the back formation, and Cirkin, nine years younger than Davies, could improve for mixing with such quality players on the training ground.

Looking ahead to a post-Conte Spurs, Cirkin could be utilised by a manager who prefers a back four or three and would represent long term planning if he did re-sign for the club.