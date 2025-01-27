If Sunderland want to challenge for the automatic promotion places in the Championship, then they will need a full-strength squad in order to do so.

The news of Aji Alese's most recent injury is a blow to the Black Cats, considering he can provide cover across the back line, significantly at left-back.

While Dennis Cirkin is Regis Le Bris' undisputed number one option in that position, his injury record will be at the back of Sunderland supporters' minds.

When these two factors are combined, it emphasises the need for the Wearsiders to enter the market for another left-back, with the club short of quality in cover.

Cirkin's injury record and Alese's absence should be a concern

While Le Bris is adamant that the Black Cats need to add a forward to their ranks, strength in depth at left-back should be on the agenda too.

Alese suffered yet another set back in his Sunderland career after Le Bris confirmed he would miss the remainder of the season with a broken leg.

Although the defender would likely have been utilised as cover, he always provides a reliable option at full-back or in the hub of the Wearsiders' back four.

With the 24-year-old out, the Black Cats have Leo Hjelde, Luke O'Nien and Trai Hume as options to play left-back should they need to, but that would mean shifting players out of position. Niall Huggins would present the ideal option, but he is yet to recover from a serious knee injury which has kept him out since 2023.

Of course, Cirkin is the man who has made the position his own this season. The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect made his 100th appearance for the club against Burnley and has been a threat at both ends of the pitch.

However, Cirkin has a worrying injury record himself and has spent a significant amount of time on the treatment table during his three-and-a-half year stint at the Stadium of Light.

The defender has only missed a handful of games this season, but if they were to lose him for a lengthy spell between now and the end of the season, then it could cost the Wearsiders.

Ryan Sessegnon a name the Black Cats could pursue

If the Black Cats do decide to move for a left-back in the transfer market, then they will need to add a quality option to their ranks and not just a body for the sake of it.

Of the options who could be available, Ryan Sessegnon is one that screams out, considering the ability he has shown with Fulham and in glimpses with Spurs.

Sessegnon has only made two league appearances for Marco Silva's side this campaign, which means a Championship loan move would surely be a benefit for player and club.

While many might argue that the left-back has failed to live up to his potential, his previous exploits in the second tier provide proof of what he is capable of.

It is key to remember that this deal would be to provide cover for Cirkin and when that is factored in, it feels like a no-brainer the Sunderland hierarchy must consider.

Ryan Sessegnon's career statistics by league - per Transfermarkt League Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 75 4 8 Championship 71 20 9 Bundesliga 23 2 3

If Cirkin can remain fit for every single one of the Black Cats' remaining fixtures, then left-back will not be an issue for Le Bris, but that feels like a big ask.

Sunderland cannot rely on fitness if they want to achieve Premier League status come the end of the season, and must have strength in depth for every position.