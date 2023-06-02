Dennis Adeniran has thanked the Sheffield Wednesday fans after it was announced the midfielder would be leaving the club when his deal expires in the coming weeks.

Dennis Adeniran to leave Sheffield Wednesday

After securing promotion to the Championship, Owls boss Darren Moore and the recruitment team have started to get to work on building a squad for the second tier.

And, it was confirmed today that a host of players would be departing Hillsborough as their deals run down, including Adeniran.

The 24-year-old has spent the past two years with Wednesday, which includes making 23 appearances, and scoring twice, during the promotion-winning campaign. Both goals came during an important 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley back in April, when the Owls seemed set to win automatic promotion.

However, Adeniran struggled to establish himself as a regular in Moore’s XI, so it was always going to be touch and go whether he was rewarded a new contract, so his exit won’t have come as a massive surprise.

After the news, Adeniran took to Twitter to send a three-word message to the supporters, as he simply put: ‘Thank you guys’, along with an image of himself waving to the support after a game at Hillsborough.

This is the right move for all parties

Firstly, you have to say it’s great for Adeniran to end his time with Wednesday on a high, having been part of the squad that won promotion to the Championship, something which meant so much to all connected to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, it was always going to be difficult for the midfielder to earn a new contract after they won promotion, because he was not in Moore’s preferred XI, and the reality is that Wednesday have a very big squad that needs to be trimmed in order to free up space for new recruits. Meanwhile, from Adeniran’s perspective, he’s at an age where he needs to be playing regularly, and that’s not going to come at Hillsborough.

So, this is a decision that suits all parties, and Adeniran will have no trouble in finding a new club at League One level where he can become a key player, and you can be sure that all connected to Sheffield Wednesday will wish him well in the future after his contribution this season.