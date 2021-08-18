Dennis Adeniran sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans following Fleetwood victory

Sheffield Wednesday’s good start to the season keeps on rolling and Fleetwood Town found out last night that it’s going to be tough for any League One side to break Darren Moore’s side down.

Lee Gregory’s 15th minute opener was the only goal of the game at Hillsborough to put Wednesday on seven points out of a possible nine for the new-look outfit, who have made 14 new additions.

One of the summer signings that Wednesday fans have really taken to though is Dennis Adeniran, who found himself a free agent following his release by Everton.

Adeniran spent the 2020-21 season in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers, playing 21 times for the Chairboys and he’s already gotten off to a good start with Wednesday, playing every minute in all four matches this season and opening his goalscoring account in the 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Owls transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which Premier League club did Dennis Adeniran arrive from this summer? West Ham Aston Villa Everton Arsenal

Despite being a central midfielder by trade, the 22-year-old played on the right wing last night against Fleetwood Town and put in a good shift in a 1-0 success, and following that he posted a message to Wednesday fans on Twitter.

Well earned 3 points yesterday 💯. On to Saturday now 🦍🦉 pic.twitter.com/TLWY9arjdn — Dennis Adeniran (@DennisAE7) August 18, 2021

The Verdict

Adeniran’s ability to never stop running has seen some call him ‘Dennis Adrenaline’, which is witty and probably accurate.

Not only can he play through the middle, the youngster is able to put a shift in on the wing, which is not a natural position for him but it is clearly one he can be effective in.

Wednesday do look well-stocked going forward – more-so there than in defence where they lack a little bit of depth – but a few injury niggles have meant that Adeniran has to play elsewhere, and his natural position of central midfield is one where there is incredible depth.

You’d imagine that he will go back into the engine room soon enough when Olamide Shodipo and Sylla Sow are fit, but for now wherever he plays, Adeniran is doing just fine.