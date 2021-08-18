Dennis Adeniran reacts to Lee Gregory’s social media post after Sheffield Wednesday win

Sheffield Wednesday continued their strong start to the season with a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough last night.

The only goal of the game came in the 15th minute, with Lee Gregory tapping home from close range to give Darren Moore’s side the points.

In truth, the striker couldn’t miss, but he still had to be in the right position to finish off the chance and it topped off what was a good performance from the former Millwall man.

Taking to Instagram after, Gregory revealed his delight at getting the goal and the win, and teammate Dennis Adeniran commented that he was claiming the assists for his strike after his initial shot was saved and pushed into the path of the attacker.

Adeniran has enjoyed a positive start to life with the Owls, with his energy and ability making a different for Moore’s men in the middle of the park.

The duo will expect to keep their places in the Wednesday XI for Saturday’s big game against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This is nice for the fans to see the players interacting on social media and most will agree with Adeniran that he does deserve an assist for the goal as it was his effort that helped Gregory score.

From the perspective of the striker, it was the sort of opportunity he’d have dreamt of to get off the mark for his new club and to score in a 1-0 win made it the perfect night for Gregory.

Now, both players need to maintain the high standards they’ve set as the Owls look to build momentum and keep this strong run going.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.