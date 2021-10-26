Dennis Adeniran reacts to growing fan unrest over Sheffield Wednesday’s performances

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has urged the Owls supporters to stay with the team amid growing unrest following recent results and performances.

Darren Moore’s side were held to a third successive draw in League One at the weekend when they were pegged back by Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

That came after Adeniran had given the Owls the lead in the game after following in well after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s effort was parried into his path.

The result against Lincoln means that Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last ten games in League One, which leaves them currently sat in 9th place in the table three points adrift of the play-off places.

Having said that, Sheffield Wednesday have now suffered just one defeat in their last eight league matches so that shows that they are at least being a difficult side for other teams to break down.

Following the 1-1 draw against Lincoln, Sheffield Wednesday were booed off the field by sections of the fanbase inside Hillsborough. That shows that frustration is starting to boil over and fans are beginning to turn on the Owls.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Adeniran has now urged supporters and the rest of the squad to stick together and maintain belief that they can find some form and still challenge for promotion.

He said: “Personally I believe in my team. We’re playing good but we’re not finishing it off.

“Time will tell but right now we need to regroup and stay together as a club and players to push on because when we do get it right we’ll be very scary.”

The verdict

Adeniran is showing real maturity with these comments here and also showing that he can be a leader within the Owls’ squad to help them turn things around on the field and start picking up more wins in the coming weeks.

Moore’s side are giving away too many precious points from winning positions by being sloppy or switch off at key moments at the back. That is making it very difficult for them to see out games when they have put themselves into a strong position.

The pressure will only mount on Moore and the rest of the squad if the Owls do not start delivering better performances and results on the field soon. The supporters just want to see the side not make the same mistakes week in week out that they are seeing at the moment.

Having said that, the supporters perhaps do need to be a little more patient at times and recognise that the players are struggling at the moment and might need some extra backing to give them the belief to see out games.