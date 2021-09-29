Dennis Adeniran reacts to crucial Sheffield Wednesday win with passionate message

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive win against Wigan Athletic last night to move to within two points of the play-off places.

It was always going to be tough for Darren Moore’s side against the high-flying Latics, but after benefiting from a fortunate own goal, Callum Paterson doubled the advantage and the Owls stood firm to withstand late pressure after the hosts pulled one back.

And, taking to Twitter today, midfielder Dennis Adeniran shared a passionate message with the fans, as he displayed an image of himself celebrating with Dominic Iorfa and with the word ‘believe’.

B E L I E V E!! 🦉💙 pic.twitter.com/aftL9HisSa — Dennis Adeniran (@DennisAE7) September 29, 2021

The 22-year-old has been a revelation since arriving in the summer, as he has quickly established himself as an important member of the team, impressing with his energy and quality on the ball.

Now, the challenge for Adeniran and his teammates is to build on that victory as they look to make it back-to-back successes when they welcome Oxford to Hillsborough this weekend.

Wednesday are only behind the U’s on goal difference, so it’s a chance to leapfrog Karl Robinson’s side with a win.

The verdict

This is great for the fans to see as they love to see passion from the players and you can see from this message just how much last night meant to Adeniran.

After a tough recent spell, it was key that Wednesday got back to winning ways, and whilst it wasn’t always pretty against Wigan, they got the three points.

There’s still a lot of work to do though, and it’s about putting in another strong performance when they play Oxford this weekend, when you would imagine Adeniran will be pivotal again.

