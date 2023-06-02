Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has admitted that he would love to extend his stay at the club.

Adeniran is one of a host of Owls players who are currently facing an uncertain future at Hillsborough.

The midfielder's deal is set to expire at the end of June, and thus he will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Adeniran watched on from the substitutes bench earlier this week as Wednesday sealed a return to the Championship.

The Owls managed to claim play-off glory at the expense of Barnsley thanks to a last-gasp goal from Josh Windass at Wembley Stadium.

How has Dennis Adeniran fared since sealing a switch to Sheffield Wednesday?

Signed by Wednesday in 2021, Adeniran was limited to just 18 league appearances in his debut campaign due to injury.

In the most recent term, the midfielder was deployed on 28 occasions by Darren Moore in all competitions.

As well as scoring four goals for Wednesday, Adeniran also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates in these aforementioned fixtures.

What has Adeniran said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Making reference to his future, Adeniran has admitted that he is hoping to extend his stay with the Owls.

Speaking to The Star, Adeniran said: "This club is amazing.

“Of course I’d love to stay.

"But I’m just going to go on holiday now, enjoy my break and see what happens.

"I’ll leave that side of things to the gaffer and my agent.

"Me and the gaffer are quite close, so I’m guessing he’ll want me to stay.

"Like I say, I want to, but let’s see what the summer brings."

Should Wednesday offer Adeniran a new deal?

Given that Adeniran is only 24-years-old, there is still plenty of time for him to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Taking this factor into consideration, it could be argued that the Owls ought to offer him a new deal.

Adeniran will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running in the Championship, as he has already made 22 appearances at this level during his career.

By continuing to learn from Moore, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot go on to make a positive impact in the second tier for the Owls.

Wednesday will be determined to consolidate their place in this division following the dramatic nature of their successful promotion push.