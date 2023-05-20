Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has posted on social media to celebrate Thursday evening's remarkable play-off semi-final victory over Peterborough United.

The Owls needed to overturn a 4-0 deficit following the first leg, with manager Darren Moore and the players coming under fire for such a poor result at the Weston Homes Stadium, missing chances and defending very poorly.

However, they had the chance to make amends at Hillsborough and this is an opportunity they took with both hands.

What happened in the second leg?

Michael Smith's ninth-minute penalty allowed the Owls to gain confidence and feed off the home crowd - and that allowed them to grab their second goal in the 25th minute with Lee Gregory getting himself on the scoresheet.

As the second half wore on, it looked as though Moore's side would fall just short, but they gave themselves a lifeline in the 71st minute with Reece James' close-range finish setting up a nervy final 20 minutes for visitors Peterborough.

And in the 98th minute, Liam Palmer managed to guide the ball home to take the game to extra time.

The momentum looked to have swung back in Posh's favour with Gregory's 105th-minute own goal putting the visitors back ahead - but Callum Paterson cancelled that out in the second half of extra time.

Thankfully for Moore's men, their efforts didn't go to waste with the home team coming out on top on penalties, allowing them to book their place at Wembley.

What did Dennis Adeniran post?

Adeniran may have been gutted not to have played a part in that game but he still enjoyed a very good night.

Posting a message to Wednesday's supporters, he tweeted: "HISTORY!!!! One more big game left. BELIEVE!!!"

What do Sheffield Wednesday need to do now?

They deserved to celebrate their win against Peterborough because it was a remarkable comeback following a very tough week.

However, they must now turn their attention to Barnsley following the Tykes' second-leg victory against Bolton Wanderers last night.

This comeback will have been for nothing if they don't capitalise at Wembley - and it certainly won't be an easy game against Michael Duff's men so they need to be as professional as possible leading up to the game.

They will be the favourites heading into the final and it will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure - but the Owls know that there will be no second chances if they lose in the English capital.

Thankfully for them, they had the chance to rectify things in the semis but they need to be on top form to give themselves the best chance of being victorious at Wembley.