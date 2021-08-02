Dennis Adeniran addresses Sheffield Wednesday supporters following debut v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday’s season got underway before most other EFL teams yesterday as they faced off against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in an early Carabao Cup encounter.

Along with AFC Bournemouth’s 5-0 victory over MK Dons, the Owls versus the Terriers was brought forward and for many fans it was a first chance to see their side in action since March 2020.

New signings were in action such as Olamide Shodipo, a returning Jack Hunt, Lewis Wing and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and there was a return from injury for Dominic Iorfa after a long lay-off.

Huddersfield dominated in terms of shot count but the match went to penalties in the end and it was the Championship side who came out on top 4-2 in the shootout, eliminating Wednesday in the very first round.

Another new signing who made his debut was former Everton man Dennis Adeniran, and the youngster netted the Owls’ second penalty in the shootout to put them 2-1 up before Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer spurned their opportunities.

Adeniran impressed though and he took to Twitter following the match to thank the fans for their support.

Happy to have made my debut for @swfc, playing infront of these set of fans was amazing🤩. Gutted about the result but the future is looking bright for this team, can’t wait!! 🦉💙 pic.twitter.com/g4dZWu7jKT — Dennis Adeniran (@DennisAE7) August 2, 2021

The Verdict

Wednesday’s new number 8 certainly left an impression with his debut performance and it will have done his chances of starting the League One season in the line-up no harm at all.

With Darren Moore seemingly going for a 4-3-3 formation there is a lot of competition for places, with Lewis Wing, Barry Bannan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Australia international Massimo Luongo all vying for spots in the team.

There’s definitely a lot of upside to Adeniran though and perhaps more-so than the other youngster he’s competing with in Dele-Bashiru, and he could be one to watch with interest this season to see how he develops.