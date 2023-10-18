Highlights Wayne Rooney takes over as the new manager of Birmingham City, his third managerial role since retiring in 2021.

The appointment was surprising, as former boss John Eustace had led the team to a strong start in the season.

Rooney's first lineup for the game against Middlesbrough is predicted, with key performers and potential transfer targets in mind.

A new era awaits Birmingham City with new manager Wayne Rooney tasked with leading play-off charge.

The England and Manchester United legend returns to England for his third managerial role since retiring in 2021 after stints with Derby County and D.C. United.

The appointment came as a shock to many outside the Birmingham sphere with former boss John Eustace leading Blues into the top six in the early stages of the season after safely navigating his side away from relegation last season.

Back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion rectified the side's September slump and now look to the future under new coaching staff.

With that, FLW have predicted what Rooney's first line-up to take on Middlesbrough could be amid a range of injury concerns, with the available personnel set up for the new boss to continue with the 4-2-3-1 system - a chance for the 37-year-old to take note of his key performers and any potential business he may want to conduct with the new ownership in January.

GK: John Ruddy

The experienced shot-stopper is likely to retain his number one spot despite competition from Neil Etheridge after starting all 11 league games so far this season.

The former Wolves and Norwich City goalkeeper has been a much-needed presence in between the sticks, playing more than 50 times since arriving last summer.

RB: Cody Drameh

Ethan Laird may be fit in time to feature this weekend after sustaining a hamstring injury, however, Drameh is more than capable option on the right-hand side to ensure the former Manchester United full-back is not rushed back into contention.

The Leeds United loanee is into his third loan spell away from Yorkshire after stints with Cardiff City and Luton Town, and has recorded assists in his past two matches during a total seven league appearances.

CB: Dion Sanderson

The newly-appointed captain has returned on a permanent basis in style, leading by example with his first goal of the campaign last time out, heading his side in front during the win over West Brom.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Into his third season at the club, the former Wolves defender has become a mainstay in the Blues backline, totalling 57 league appearances during his time at St. Andrew's.

CB: Kevin Long

While Emmanuel Aiwu and Marc Roberts are competent options at this level, Rooney may look to keep a familiar backline together in the meantime in order to neutralise an in-form Middlesbrough side.

The former Burnley defender boasts a wealth of experience and has proved to be a sturdy, dependable force since arriving in January, playing 28 times in the Championship.

LB: Emmanuel Longelo

Lee Buchanan will likely be out of action until early November, meaning Longelo is a shoo-in for the left-back slot.

The attacking-minded player can be a handful for Championship opposition and has featured in nine Championship matches this season but only four have come as starts with the former Derby County defender holding down the fort prior to his injury.

DM: Krystian Bielik

Bielik reunites with Rooney after playing under the new boss at Derby County with the midfield enforcer an instrumental figure in the Second City.

The Polish international has started all 11 second tier matches this season, building on his impressive debut campaign last term as he closes in on the half-century mark for league appearances.

DM: Ivan Šunjić

Šunjić has formed a reliable partnership with Bielik at the base of the midfield, playing 10 times so far this campaign after a disappointing conclusion to his loan spell with Hertha Berlin last term, suffering relegation to the second tier.

The 27-year-old has otherwise been a mainstay in the Birmingham midfield, taking his tally to 134 Championship matches with the club now fighting at the top end of the table.

RM: Juninho Bacuna

The tricky creator is a handful for opponents, his unpredictable dribbling and attacking movement getting the better of defenders to create dangerous opportunities for his teammates.

While rarely sticking out wide for the full 90 minutes, the former Huddersfield Town man has featured in every league match this season, scoring his first goal from the spot against the Baggies prior to the international break.

AM: Koji Miyoshi

The Japanese midfielder looks to have found his feet in English footballer with his expert vision to pick out and execute a pass a valuable asset in the Birmingham frontline.

The former Royal Antwerp creator has recorded four goal contributions so far this campaign, including a goal and assist in the emphatic 4-1 win over Huddersfield.

LM: Siriki Dembele

The dazzling winger has come to life in the Second City, turning defenders inside out with opponents no match for his silky footwork.

The former Peterborough United man has scored three times in seven appearances already this campaign, including a brace against the Terriers earlier this month.

ST: Jay Stansfield

One of the harder positions to call, Stansfield has shown moments of his quality in his first serious Championship test, tirelessly leading the line while scoring three times for his efforts.

While the experience of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz could sway Rooney, the Fulham loanee has more than held his own up top, including his late winner against Plymouth Argyle.