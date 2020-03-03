Demarai Gray makes Birmingham City admission ahead of Leicester City match up

Ahead of tomorrow night’s FA Cup tie between Leicester City and Birmingham City, former Blues winger Demarai Gray has professed his love for his former club ahead of the eagerly awaited midweek tie between the two.

Gray of course previously turned out for the Blues on over 75 occasions before departing St Andrew’s for the King Power Stadium in January 2016, thus bringing an end to his three year association with the Championship club.

The winger has gone on to enjoy a half decent career with the Foxes since making the move across the Midlands, playing over 150 times for the former Premier League champions, whilst also notching 12 goals and 15 assists in the process.

QUIZ: Are these 15 Birmingham City facts true or false? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 The club was first called Small Heath Alliance? True False

Ahead of the game, Gray was quick to make his feelings about his former employers clear during an interview with the Birmingham Mail this week:

“Personally, it’s obviously nice to play against my former club because I still haven’t done that yet, so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ll always have love for Birmingham. I grew up there from when I was 10 until 19, so they’ll always be in my heart.”

The two sides have faced each other on a total of 134 occasions, with Blues winning 51 of the clashes in comparison to Leicester’s 57, whilst the fixture has ended in a draw on 26 occasions.

The Verdict

It is clear from Gray’s comments that he still holds everyone associated with Birmingham City in high regard, with the player having learnt most of his trade during the period he spent at his boyhood club.

Without the Blues he would not be where he is today, hence why there is still a high level of respect between both parties.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be seeking to cause a shock tomorrow night as they look to progress to the latter stages of a cup competition for the first time in a good few years.