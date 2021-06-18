‘Demands at West Brom are a lot different’ – Baggies managerial hunt takes exciting twist: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have made their move on Valerien Ismael, with talks underway with Barnsley as the Baggies bid to lure the 45-year-old to the Hawthorns.

Ismael led Barnsley into the Championship play-offs last season against the odds, and his stock couldn’t be higher this summer.

As per reports from John Percy, West Brom are now in discussions with Barnsley over Ismael becoming their new head coach. Any deal will involve compensation, which stands at £2m.

After a gruelling saga as West Brom look for their new head coach, they finally look to be settling on Ismael.

Is he a good option, though?

Our writers deliver their verdicts:

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great appointment.

For me, Valerien Ismael was the most impressive manager in the Championship last term for what he managed to achieve with a Barnsley side who should have finished no higher than mid-table.

The Frenchman sets his team up with a real tenacity and fighting spirit and that will be crucial for West Brom.

The Baggies aren’t equipped to play a hugely expansive, free-flowing style and that will suit Ismael perfectly with him focusing on hard work, physicality and winning individual battles.

For a club who have just been relegated I don’t think that £2million in compensation will be a problem and I think that it will prove to be money well spent if they can get their man.

Chris Gallagher

I’m not as sure on this as others seem to be.

That’s not to say that Ismael isn’t a good coach, because he clearly is. The work he did at Barnsley straight away was remarkable, turning them from relegation candidates to a top six team. It really was superb.

However, the issue would be that he did that with a specific style of play. Barnsley were relentless in their pressing, they played directly and all the players bought into what Ismael was trying to do. Will he have the same backing in the Albion dressing room? Relegated teams are notoriously difficult to manage as there may be some high earners that need shifting and certain individuals may not have the motivation levels that are needed.

If everyone buys into what Ismael wants, I have no doubts he will succeed. But, his biggest challenge could be getting everyone on side as the expectations and demands at West Brom are a lot different to Barnsley.

Sam Rourke

It’s an interesting one this.

Ismael has been nothing short of sensational during his time at Barnsley as he guided the Tykes to a surprise position in the play-offs last term.

His high-intensity, pressing style of played garnered plenty of plaudits and he seemed to galvanise the dressing room at Oakwell and get everyone pulling in the same direction.

The job at West Brom is considerably different to that of Barnsley, and there are a lot of high earners there who will not be used to the high-press style of football that Ismael utilises in his teams.

You feel that the Frenchman will have a busy transfer window as he looks to get in players who will fit his mould and can adapt to the rigours and demands of his style, so it’s something that may not return quick wins, meaning Baggies fans would need to give him time to put across his style.

If he can get it clicking though at the Baggies, then he really could thrive.