This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have made a move to try and sign Birmingham City midfielder Tahith Chong, according to Football Insider.

Chong joined Birmingham on loan in the 2021/22 season before joining the Championship club on a permanent basis last summer.

Now, 12 months later he could be possibly on his way out of the club, if the newly crowned Premier League side can meet Birmingham’s valuation.

Should Birmingham City sell Tahith Chong?

We asked some of the FLW writers for their thoughts on this news, and they discussed whether Birmingham should consider selling the midfielder.

Adam Jones

It's a very interesting potential move, but it's no surprise that the Hatters are exploring the EFL market - because it may be cheaper to get additions there rather than from elsewhere.

With Chong's contract not expiring until 2026 though, Birmingham will have the license to demand a sizeable fee for him.

The Dutchman's versatility and ability to be a threat in front of goal could make him an asset for a Luton side who will want to add even more attacking firepower to their squad, but is it a suitable addition at this stage? And is he ready to make the step? The latter question is something that will need to be answered.

In terms of whether Birmingham should sell, they should only be looking to cash in if they are in real danger of breaching financial rules or receive a very lucrative bid.

His contract situation should give Birmingham the confidence that they can keep hold of him for at least another season.

Brett Worthington

This is a transfer that comes as a surprise.

Despite winning promotion to the Premier League, Luton are not going to be flooded with money this summer, so you would expect them to be looking at the EFL as their transfer market.

However, you wouldn’t have guessed that Chong would be a target for them. The midfielder is no doubt a talented player, one that came through at Old Trafford but just couldn’t break into the first team.

He made a wise decision by leaving the club on a permanent basis and showed in the 2022/23 campaign that at Championship level he is very good.

Birmingham are fully in control of the situation as he is under contract until 2026, but like any club, they will have a price for their players.

The Blues should do all they can to retain the midfielder, with only the need to sell or receiving an offer too good to turn down preventing them from doing so.

Adam Elliott

Chong would be an interesting signing, given that he has been one of Birmingham’s best players since his arrival two summers ago.

The 23-year-old has undoubted quality, and can play a few different positions in midfield: as an out-and-out winger, attacking-midfielder, or in a deeper central-midfield role as well.

Perhaps that versatility in a variety of roles is what intrigues Luton, but is the Premier League a step too far for Chong right now? He may be better served developing with Birmingham before eventually making the step-up in a year or two.

Birmingham should be trying to keep him, in spite of his injury record last season, given that he is one of the best final third players they have. Chong has the ability to conjure something out of nothing and that can be gold dust for any side in the second tier.