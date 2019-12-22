‘Delusional’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Phillip Cocu’s post-match comments

It was a hugely frustrating disappointing weekend for Derby County who fell to yet another 3-0 defeat on the road, this time against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Rams were down to 10 men after only four minutes when Scott Malone was sent off for bringing down Yakou Meite, with Charlie Adam scoring the resulting penalty.

It was a disastrous start to the afternoon for Phillip Cocu’s side, and it did not get any better over the course of the day.

Defensive errors and lapses in concentration from the Rams’ back-line saw Reading punish Cocu’s men in the second half, and saw them run out as 3-0 winners.

It was clearly a frustrating afternoon for Derby – perhaps typified by the fact that six Derby players picked up cards over the course of the afternoon.

Eight cards were dished out throughout in what turned out to be a fiery encounter in Berkshire, but after the game, Cocu defended his players’ lack of temperament.

Cocu on eight yellows: "It shows that you don't mess with us. We are sticking up for each other. I like that togetherness."#dcfcfans — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) December 21, 2019

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to his comments…

Or it could be argued they are losing the plot out there — GC (@Feisty1UAre) December 21, 2019

“Don’t mess with us”. I mean, bang 3 goals in by all means but don’t upset us or we will get angry. I bet the championship is quaking with fear. — Derby Dazzler (@Derby_Dazzler) December 21, 2019

And Lawrence’s 9 yellows, for a non tackling, ‘flair player’ (allegedly) — Jason (@Jason95958727) December 22, 2019

He needs to stay of the space cakes man — Col Stringer (@ColinStringer6) December 21, 2019

Delusional — Tom Walker (@tomw187) December 21, 2019

Good one pep — grant mellor (@MellorGrant) December 21, 2019