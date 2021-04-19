‘Delusional or what?’ – Many Ipswich fans react as Paul Lambert comments on his departure

It’s been well over a month now since Paul Lambert departed Ipswich Town, and things haven’t exactly gotten better on the pitch.

Lambert spent over two years at Portman Road but unfortunately in his first season with the club he could not save them from relegation to League One.

A strong start to last season saw the Tractor Boys in the automatic promotion spots for the first half of the season, but once Lambert penned a new contract until 2025 things went downhill drastically and in a points per game-determined campaign, Ipswich finished 11th.

The current campaign has panned out similarly – a strong start followed by a set of poor mid-season results, but the timing of Lambert’s departure at the end of February was bizarre considering the club had won two matches on the spin – against promotion candidates Hull City and Doncaster Rovers no less.

Despite those wins there was still fan apathy towards Lambert and differences in opinion between then-owner Marcus Evans and the manager led to his departure.

In a new interview with The Sunday Post, Lambert stated that he left Ipswich in a ‘more than decent place’, having been just a point off the play-off places at the time – now that gap is four points under new boss Paul Cook.

Considering he had alienated sections of the fanbase, Ipswich supporters are baffled by Lambert’s comments and have been reacting to them on Twitter.

Joined a club that had been in the Championship for 16 years, left them in mid table of League 1 after finishing there last season too. I suppose he did unite the fans in giving us someone to direct our frustrations at though. — Mouth11 (@Mouth1112) April 18, 2021

Languishing in L1. Guy had such low standards, hence why the current team don’t know how to compete — Craig (@crablitt81) April 18, 2021

Delusional or what? — Nick Boley #counting down to jab #2 (@nickbse) April 18, 2021

Just proves how right it was to get rid — Jerry Dickinson (@JerryDickinson3) April 18, 2021

Bit late for April 1st #lambertout — Graham Downey (@RAnobreaks1978) April 18, 2021

Hilarious — Rolf Savile (@Benno1uk) April 18, 2021

Cook may disagree — Stu Fayers (@StuFayers) April 18, 2021

Wasn’t the same bloke saying it needed a complete restructure – absolute wetwipe #itfc https://t.co/QY9l7xOL9o — Martyn (@Martyn1988) April 18, 2021

Don't think there will many people agreeing with that #itfc https://t.co/RdtEbIS1pM — David Ealey (@ealeyd) April 18, 2021