‘Delusional’, ‘Optimist’ – These Leeds United fans aren’t impressed with promotion talk coming out of Nottingham Forest camp

The Championship season will resume this coming weekend, with Leeds United looking to cash-in on a table topping position in the remaining nine games and deliver automatic promotion.

Leeds are top of the table, a point clear of West Brom and seven ahead of Fulham, who sit third. Just below that pair are Brentford and Nottingham Forest, with the latter’s camp very vocal in their belief they can catch the Whites.

Michael Dawson has set his sights on Leeds and West Brom in particular, telling talkSPORT (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post): “We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we’re hunting West Brom and Leeds down.”

The 6 question Leeds United own goal quiz – Can you get all 6 correct?

1 of 6 Who scored Derby's own goal in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United? Max Lowe Richard Keogh Curtis Davies Jayden Bogle

Currently, Sabri Lamouchi’s men at fifth in the table on 60 points – they are 10 behind West Brom and 11 adrift of Leeds, leaving them with a huge, uphill battle to secure automatic promotion in the coming nine games.

Amongst their remaining fixtures, Forest have to take on Fulham and Preston North End, who sit in the top-six, whilst they have the challenge of playing Derby County in an East Midland derby.

And, on the back of Dawson’s comments on the run-in, Leeds’ fans have moved to comment, underlining the gap between them and Forest ahead of the nine games.

Here, we look at the reaction coming out of Elland Road…

11 points and goal difference. Great position — jayjay82 (@jwh1982) June 14, 2020

They need to concentrate on staying in the playoffs. Not fighting for top 2. — Einhorn_Is_Finkle (@Batley_White) June 14, 2020

It’s hard to hunt something when it is so far ahead of you that you can’t see it! — gary hartley (@garyhar58606124) June 14, 2020

They are also behind Fulham and brentford — Steven Quigley (@StevenQuigley11) June 14, 2020

Good luck with that one ,, so even if we win only 3 out of the 9 games left and lose 6 ( which won't happen) that will still put us 20 points clear of Forest ,, so they have to win 7 out of 9 !! #dreamon — Johnathan Hemstock (@johnieyeboah) June 14, 2020

Good luck with that fella. — Jonny Regan (@JonnyRegan3) June 14, 2020

I love an optimist! 🤣🤣 — David Wormald (@tripod1977) June 14, 2020

One word… Delusional 😆😆 — Richard Johnson (@JohnsonFlooring) June 14, 2020

Delirious — martin scholey (@martinscholey) June 14, 2020

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!