‘Delusional’, ‘Not a chance’ – Ally McCoist’s Rangers claim causes uproar among many Leeds United fans

Ally McCoist has claimed that Rangers are a bigger club than Leeds United, which has caused uproar among many fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years after winning the Championship and securing promotion last month.

They’ll be hoping to establish themselves in the top flight this season – a division that you’d imagine most people linked to the club believe they should’ve returned to a long time ago.

The Yorkshire club have been pulled into an ongoing debate after Jamie O’Hara suggested that the Bournemouth job was bigger than the Rangers job.

That claim drew an impassioned reaction out of McCoist, who made more than 400 appearances for the Scottish and has served as their manager.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he described O’Hara’s comments as nonsense and then claimed Rangers were bigger than a string of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leeds.

He added: “If Rangers and Celtic played in the top flight in England within five years you’ll have a top-eight instead of top six, it’s a simple as that. It’s just money that’s holding to Old Firm clubs back.”

Do you know the club these 15 Leeds players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which team did goalkeeper Kiko Casilla start his professional career with? Atletico Madrid Barcelona Real Madrid Osasuna

Unsurprisingly, McCoist’s claims have caught the attention of Leeds fans, with many taking to Twitter to disagree with the former Rangers striker.

Read their reaction here:

He would say that. He’s played for and managed them, and he’s Scottish so that’s where his loyalties lie. He’s not from round here so he will never admit we are a bigger club. History, fan numbers and shirt sales would identify who’s the biggest. 🤣👍🏻 — Lawn Ranger (@TheGribster) August 4, 2020

Clubs don’t get bigger than the mighty Leeds United Scottish football not even worth talking about 🤣😂🤣😂🤍💛💙 — M1@LUFC🤍💛💙Champions🏆19/20 (@w_lufc84) August 4, 2020

Absolutely not. Is anyone outside of Scotland actually interested in their league. — Jan Newell (@JanNewell6) August 4, 2020

He’s been on the Buckfast all weekend — Seán Leonard (@nettle64) August 4, 2020

Not a chance — Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) August 4, 2020

🤣 they’d be bottom half champ. Big team, minuscule pond. — 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖊𝖒𝖊 𝕯𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖑𝖆𝖘 (@graemedouglas) August 4, 2020

Very delusional I’d say — Russ Wadeley (@TheWhites1982) August 4, 2020

Leeds are bigger than Rangers! — Connor Mahoney! LUFC (C) 🏆 (@ConnorMOT92) August 4, 2020