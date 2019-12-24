‘Delusional’, ‘Disaster’ – These Sunderland fans rage at Phil Parkinson’s latest January transfer claim

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has insisted that the club’s poor league position will not stop their transfer targets from joining in January, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Black Cats fans.

The North East side have slipped down to 13th in League One, six points adrift from the play-off places and nine points away from the top two.

So far, Parkinson’s arrival has not proved the stabilising factor that the club hoped it would.

Since the English coach joined in October, the Black Cats have won just twice and lost seven times in 13 games–a period that has seen them knocked out of three competitions.

The January transfer window looks set to be an important time for Sunderland, as Parkinson looks to shape his squad and bring in players to fit the way he wants to play.

Speaking to Chronicle Live ahead of their clash with Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day, the Black Cats boss suggested their poor league position would not put potential signings off.

He said: “If you are playing in League One, then coming to Sunderland has to be the top place to come.

“But equally, I want us to be competing with clubs in the Championship for players because of the stature of the club.

“Players and their agents look at the potential of the club and what can be achieved here, and you would be crazy not to want to come on board and to try to be a part of that success.”

Those comments have not gone down well with many Sunderland fans, who took to Twitter to suggest that players may be put off by the state of the club and his management.

Read the reaction of Sunderland fans here:

Him being the manager will put them off though — Paul Robinson (@pauljohnrob) December 24, 2019

Historically SAFC have struggled to recruit players due to our geographical location even when we were doing well. Given we are in our lowest position , the club is a mess on the football field and PP has taken us to that position I will not hold my breath. PP is a disaster. — DV (@DVTheCoach) December 24, 2019

him being the manager will put players off joining as it is him that has taken us to mid table — Dean Cummings (@Deanospamoni85) December 24, 2019

I don’t think many players will look at our current plight and think, “ooh I really want to sign for this club” — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) December 24, 2019

Of course it will. We are a mess and it’s clear for everyone to see. — J Corbett (@jcorbett12) December 24, 2019

Delusional — Mark (@Mark45723379) December 24, 2019

