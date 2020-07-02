‘Deluded’, ‘Worthless statement’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated by latest Lee Johnson claim

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has claimed that his side would’ve won yesterday’s clash with Nottingham Forest 90 out of 100 times, which has not gone down well with the Ashton Gate faithful.

The Robins have suffered three consecutive defeats since the return of the Championship – losing to Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, and Forest.

City were much improved at the City Ground last night and looked the better of the sides but the game was decided by a moment of brilliance from Tiago Silva and one of stupidity from Ashley Williams.

The host’s Portuguese playmaker curled in a free-kick to grab the only goal of the game around the hour mark and then not long after Williams, City’s experienced central defender, was shown a straight red for an off the ball elbow on Yuri Ribeiro.

The result leaves the Robins six points adrift from the play-off places and, speaking to the Bristol Post after the game, Johnson outlined his disappointment at his side not getting what he felt was deserved.

He said: “I thought we dominated the game and limited a side in Nottingham Forest who are very good to very little.

“I thought there were some sterling independent performances – in terms of [Nathan] Baker and Zak Vyner, a homegrown player, Korey Smith and Adam Nagy controlled the middle given that it was a three man midfield against them as well.

“And I thought down the flanks we looked bright and dangerous and at times lacked a little bit of quality in the final delivery, but at times dangerous.

“I’m very proud of the players today and it’s soul destroying that we haven’t come out with any points. Because I didn’t think we deserved it and that’s just me being honest.”

He added: “They’ve defended well, right in the middle of the goal. I’m sad for everybody and I’ll apologise for the run – it’s not good enough – but, at the same time, if you perform like that over the next six games we’ll have a chance.

“We looked like a proper team today because that’s what’s disappointing. You could play that game 100 times and we’d win 90 of them.”

Johnson’s comments do not appear to have gone down well with the Ashton Gate faithful, who appear to be quickly losing patience with their manager.

Read their reaction here:

We haven’t won for ten games so I doubt it 🤔 — Jon Gradwell (@jgrads74) July 2, 2020

No you wouldn’t , when you still don’t create any chances . Even though forest let us have the ball first half — Russ Jenner (@russjenner) July 1, 2020

We wouldn’t. We don’t understand that the ball has to go into the oppsition’s net regularly! We just don’t know how to score!!!! Ain’t got a clue. — Bob Reader (@RReader168) July 1, 2020

We played it once and lost once. And don’t kid yourself, 0-0 was a fair result. — Bruton (@joshbruton21) July 1, 2020

We didn’t score, so how could we have won the game on 90% of occasions? Strange comment. — Cruisers Creek (@Cruiserscreek_) July 1, 2020

No you wouldnt simply because there has to be a cutting edge in the final third , our final pass and crosses were dreadul , when we were in decent wide positions our crossing lacked quality without conviction more in hope , again clutching at straws , yes the workrate was better — Bristoldelboy (@Bristoldelboy2) July 2, 2020

Deluded — dan sherratt (@dansherratt2) July 1, 2020

Worthless statement, WE DIDNT WIN, yet another game where we struggled to make chances or score! — Scott Barnett (@itsscotty1970) July 2, 2020