‘Deluded’ – Many Charlton fans react to Lee Bowyer comments following Millwall defeat

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has rued the number of chances his side missed in the 1-0 defeat to Millwall last night, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Addicks fans.

Charlton’s south London derby woes continued as Millwall extended their unbeaten run to 12 games.

The Addicks have not beaten their local rivals since March 1996 and may feel last night was a fantastic opportunity to do so, seeing a number of good chances go begging.

Tomer Hemed failed to hit the target from close range on a number of occasions, while Chuks Aneke’s powerful effort could only sting the gloves of Bart Bialkowski.

Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper grabbed the decisive goal inside the last 10 minutes, pouncing on the loose ball after Dillon Phillips parried a long-range strike and firing it into the roof of the net.

That result means the Lions move to within two points of the top six, while Charlton stay just three points above the bottom three – with all their relegation rivals yet to play this weekend.

In a post-match interview on the club website, Bowyer lamented his side’s missed chances.

He said: “I thought it was harsh we didn’t get anything from the game. It was quite an even game but I think we edged it in the second half. It’s disappointing not to come away with three points in my eyes, let alone without one.

“I thought that we got into some very good areas. If anyone was going to score it was going to be us – that is the way I felt. I didn’t feel like they were really hurting us or troubling our goalkeeper at all. It seemed to be us that were getting the chances and missing them, it’s definitely a tough one to take.

“I said to them that with the chances we created against Hull, we should have won the game comfortably, the chances we created against QPR, we should have won the game comfortably. Cardiff, we created good chances there and today again, you can’t keep missing chances.

“You can’t be missing those chances because if you do, this is what happens in this division, you get punished, from nothing. It hurts, it hurts.”

His comments appear to have caught the attention on the Valley faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

More deluded comments — Danny (@oooitsdan) July 3, 2020

Lyl£ complimented him when they played together, hence the reason why he’s being found out now lyl£ has gone. They’ve gotta pull their socks up, or we’ll be playing in league 1 next year — Lew (@LewisH92) July 3, 2020

No striking quality means very few goals. We can’t stay up relying on goals from defensive players. — Andy Wishart (@AndyWish99) July 3, 2020

Get them training on their finishing then, Hemeds early shot had all the power of a marshmallow — Sam Xavier Crawford (@samcrawford19) July 3, 2020

Can we just play Sarr upfront? — Stuart Turner (@OnlyOneT) July 3, 2020

Why not play Davison? — Colin Peppiatt (@ColinPep1) July 4, 2020

We couldn’t score in a brothel, useless — emma (@emma28012800) July 3, 2020