‘Delighted with this acquisition’ – This summer signing left many Nottingham Forest fans thrilled, but it quickly backfired

Nottingham Forest completed the much-needed signing of a new striker in the summer transfer window, with Rafa Mir arriving at the City Ground on loan.

Sabri Lamouchi would have been looking to provide cover for Lewis Grabban in the summer, after bidding farewell to the likes of Daryl Murphy, Jason Cummings, Karim Ansarifard and Hillal Soudani.

And, after with Tyler Walker also leaving the club on loan, Forest swooped to complete the loan signing of Wolves forward Rafa Mir.

The Spanish forward had flattered to deceive since joining Wolves from Valencia in 2018, making only four first-team appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in Spain with Las Palmas, scoring seven goals in 30 games for the La Liga side before returning to Molineux.

Hardly an impressive track record on paper, then, but he would have been keen to impress ahead of the forthcoming season, and here’s how fans reacted…

Welcome, Rafa. Here’s hoping you form a long and prosperous strike partnership with Grabbs 🤞😎 #NFFC — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) July 30, 2019

Announce promotion — carvalho🐐🐐 (@Lennon92411403) July 30, 2019

Delighted with this acquisition, looks like exactly the type of young talent we need. The club is operating at a completely new level since we brought in Lamouchi. Attracting hungry you on the up rather than chasing expensive journeymen on a downward spiral as we were under MON! — mark leonard (@forestlen_10) July 30, 2019

It was to be a hugely disappointing loan spell at the City Ground for Mir, though, with the striker falling massively out of favour under Lamouchi.

It was always going to be hard for Mir to make an impact and break into the side ahead of Lewis Grabban, who has gone on to score 17 goals in all competitions this season.

After starting twice in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood and Derby, Mir made his first Championship start in a 1-0 defeat to Wigan, where he squandered two big chances to level the scores.

In total, Mir went on to make a total of 13 appearances for Forest, nine of those coming from the bench, with the Spaniard failing to find the net during his time on Trentside.

He has since returned to Spain, joining Huesca on loan for the remainder of the season and scoring twice in seven games thus far.

As for Forest, the pressure is still on Lewis Grabban to find the back of the net, despite recalling Walker from Lincoln in January and bringing in Nuno da Costa from Strasbourg.

Mir has clearly failed to adapt to life in England after struggling spells at Wolves and Forest, and perhaps a permanent move back to Spain this summer would be best for his development.