‘Delighted’ – Wayne Rooney reacts to recent Derby County player agreement

Derby County have recently announced that Colin Kazim-Richards has signed a contract extension with the club after catching the eye with a number of impressive displays this season.

The forward originally signed for the club back in October 2020, and has gone on to score seven goals in 25 appearances for the Rams, who will be eager to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently sat 18th in the Championship table, and are nine points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 14 matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with RamsTV, Rooney reacted to the news of Kazim-Richards’ new contract, and labelled the forward as ‘a real leader’ both on and off-the-pitch.

“We are delighted that Colin has signed a new contract.

“He has been a real leader for us in the dressing room and on the pitch, but also he has shown great ability, strength and scored some important goals for us.

“I am delighted we have signed him up for another year. I think most importantly, it is well deserved.”

Kazim-Richards and his Derby County team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Verdict:

He certainly deserved a new contract with the Rams.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Kazim-Richards would be a good enough signing for Derby, but he’s certainly silenced his doubters this season.

His goals are going to be crucial in Derby’s battle to retain their status as a Championship club this season under the management of Wayne Rooney.

Kazim-Richards is clearly learning from Rooney, who has obviously played at the the peak of any footballer’s career during his days with the likes of Manchester United and England.