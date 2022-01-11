Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MK Dons

‘Delighted’, ‘This is class’ – These Swansea City fans react as new signing confirmed

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Swansea City have completed the signing of keeper Andy Fisher from MK Dons.

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Welsh side and has linked up after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

This, of course, will see the stopper link up with Russell Martin, and it will be a big relief for the boss that he has managed to secure the signing of Fisher, who was crucial to the way the team played at MK Dons with his ability to play out from the back.

The Swans are expected to have a very busy month as the boss looks to reshape the squad after arriving late in the summer.

And, it’s fair to say that the arrival of Fisher has gone down well with the support, who are pleased that Martin has been backed to bring in a player he knows.

