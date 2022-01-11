‘Delighted’, ‘This is class’ – These Swansea City fans react as new signing confirmed

Swansea City have completed the signing of keeper Andy Fisher from MK Dons.

𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿! 🙌 Swansea City has completed the signing of goalkeeper @Andyfisher18 for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. 👉 https://t.co/hqUjXCv9Mt pic.twitter.com/Eweif8vNJq — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 11, 2022

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Welsh side and has linked up after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

This, of course, will see the stopper link up with Russell Martin, and it will be a big relief for the boss that he has managed to secure the signing of Fisher, who was crucial to the way the team played at MK Dons with his ability to play out from the back.

The Swans are expected to have a very busy month as the boss looks to reshape the squad after arriving late in the summer.

And, it’s fair to say that the arrival of Fisher has gone down well with the support, who are pleased that Martin has been backed to bring in a player he knows.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Good stuff: it’s a position where quality has been thin of late. — Steven Thomas (@TheStevenThomas) January 11, 2022

amazing — Matt (@matt_scfc10) January 11, 2022

This is class — Elis 🦢 (@scfcelis) January 11, 2022

Good news, we needed a new number one. Hopefully this is the first of a few signings https://t.co/gxuGiwBgiT — Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987) January 11, 2022

positive signing but damn that white thermal + yellow jersey does not work! #Swans https://t.co/UEdQxR3Nhp — tim davies (@timdavies21) January 11, 2022