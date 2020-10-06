‘Delighted’ – New Barnsley addition speaks out after move from Celtic is confirmed

Barnsley have recently completed a deal to sign forward Jack Aitchison on a three-year deal from Scottish giants Celtic.

The young striker made three appearances for the Celtic first-team, but has left Neil Lennon’s side in favour of a move to Oakwell.

But Aitchison won’t be sticking around with Barnsley for very long, with the club revealing on their website that the forward will head out on loan to a League Two club for the 2020/21 season.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with Forest Green Rovers, and scored six goals in 30 appearances for them, as they finished tenth in the fourth-tier standings.

Aitchison took to social media to voice his delight at completing a move to Barnsley, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact out on loan in the near future.

Barnsley are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, after a disappointing start to this year’s league campaign under the management of Gerhard Struber.

The Tykes are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on league-leaders Bristol City, in what is certain to be a tough test for Struber’s side at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on with the Tykes.

The club have already revealed that Aitchison will be heading out on loan for the 2020/21 season to a League Two side, and I think he could do well there.

If he can impress out on loan, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was challenging for a spot in the Barnsley first-team next season.

He’s got age on his side, and will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, after struggling for consistent game time with Celtic.