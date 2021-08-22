Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Delighted', 'Major coup this' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Manchester United agreement

38 mins ago

Nottingham Forest have completed the long-awaited season-long loan signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

The Reds have endured frustrating summer so far, only managing to bring in three new signings in Ethan Horvath, Philip Zinckernagel and Jordi Osei-Tutu.

But that has now changed, with Chris Hughton landing one of his main transfer targets for the summer, as Garner returns to the City Ground.

Garner thrived on loan at the City Ground in the second half of last season, scoring four goals in a total of 20 appearances and producing a string of impressive performances.

He was given his chance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in pre-season, featuring against the likes of Derby County, QPR, Brentford and Everton.

And after being chased by a number of Championship sides, including Derby County and Stoke City, Forest have finally won the race for his signature.

For Forest fans, it’s a positive bit of news after what has been a hugely disappointing start to the season.

The Reds have lost their opening four league games, and have lacked any real mobility and creativity from midfield so far this season.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the return of Garner…


