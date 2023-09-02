Highlights Hull City made four additions on Deadline Day, including highly-rated U21 international James Furlong and forward Bora Aydınlık on loan.

Tyler Morton joins Hull City on loan from Liverpool, bringing experience from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Head coach Liam Rosenior is thrilled to have Morton join the team, citing his technical quality, defensive positioning, and aggression as key assets for Hull's playing style.

Hull City finalised their business this transfer window very late on, with four additions on Deadline Day.

Despite a decent start to the season, from which the Tigers have accumulated seven points, there was still room for improvement and depth, which Liam Rosenior has seemed to rectify.

All of the deals show signs of potential, with the highly-rated Republic of Ireland U21 international James Furlong joining from Brighton and Hove Albion, adding to the left-back department along with the eagerly anticipated £5m transfer of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa alongside two loan deals, the first being 18-year-old forward Bora Aydınlık from Fenerbache.

Tyler Morton joins Hull City

The final deal of Hull's transfer window saw Tyler Morton make another loan switch, this time across the M62 from Liverpool to link up with the Tigers for the remainder of the season.

Morton has featured ten times for Jurgen Klopp's side, including a start in a 2-1 victory against AC Milan at the San Siro.

The 20-year-old is already familiar with the challenges provided in the second tier, having spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. Whilst at Ewood Park, he featured in 40 of Rovers' league outings, and was a part of the side which made it to the FA Cup Quarter-Finals before a dramatic defeat at Sheffield United ended their chance of a return to Wembley.

Under the management of Jon Dahl Tomasson, he would register three assists as Blackburn were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the play-offs.

"He was our first choice" - Rosenior reacts

Rosenior has already spoken highly of the Anfield academy graduate, and is delighted that he believes the project at the MKM Stadium is the next big step in his development towards the Liverpool first team, speaking to official club channels.

“The fact Liverpool and Tyler believe Hull City is the best place for him to continue his development says a lot about the direction we’re moving in as a football club.

“For us to capture a player of Tyler’s pedigree and potential, again fighting off a lot of competition, I’m absolutely over the moon.

The 39-year-old head coach believes that Morton's attributes will be integral to Hull's possession-based style of play, and that his previous experiences of playing at Championship level and his sparse appearances for the Reds will only stand him in good stead.

“He played at a high level last season in a team in Blackburn that just missed out on the play-offs. He’s played in the Champions League, Premier League and in cup games for a top club in Liverpool.

“Tyler has everything I like in a midfield player. He’s brave and has got unbelievable technical quality, which is important for the way we play. He can see a pass, has a great football brain, understands the game with his defensive positioning and is aggressive.

“He was our first choice, and we’ve had to wait a long time to get it done but I’m delighted it’s finally happened.”

How will Tyler Morton perform for Hull City?

Rosenior's comments about Morton's ability suggest that he will be a key asset for Hull across the remainder of the season. Whilst the Tigers have a number of options in the centre of midfield, having the understanding of defensive positioning and aggression is the type of midfielder that has been missing in the opening four games, as at times the duo of Seri and Slater have been overrun by the opposition.

Whether this means a shift in formation remains to be seen, but it is an astute signing.

Morton has also had his say on the move , posting the caption "Proud to be here" on his Instagram story.