Middlesbrough

‘Delighted’, ‘I like it’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock hands surprise start to attacker

7 mins ago

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough travel to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon with a point to prove, having slipped to an unexpected defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

The Owls had just disposed of former Boro boss Tony Pulis 24 hours prior, and caretaker boss Neil Thompson clearly gave them a lift as he was able to guide them to a 2-1 victory.

Sitting in 9th position in the Championship, Middlesbrough have been inconsistent in recent weeks, picking up impressive wins against Luton Town and Birmingham City, but also suffering defeats at Preston North End and Stoke City.

The speculation surrounding the future of Duncan Watmore can’t be a help, as the ex Sunderland winger is in red-hot form for Boro but has been linked with a switch to Premier League side West Brom.

Watmore is yet to extend his short-term deal and after netting five goals in eight appearances, Warnock will be desperate to keep hold of him.

With Boro coming up against a Wycombe side fresh off a victory over Cardiff, Warnock has made three changes to his starting 11.

In come Chuba Akpom, Marcus Tavernier and Marcus Browne for his first start of the season, and out of the team are Britt Assombalonga, Lewis Wing and free-scoring Watmore.

The main talking point is the inclusion of former West Ham starlet Browne, who is finally getting a chance from the start – and it’s a decision Boro fans seem to be awfully pleased about.

