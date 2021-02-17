‘Delighted’, ‘Great news’ – These AFC Wimbledon fans react to significant club announcement

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed that Mark Robinson has been named as the club’s permanent Head Coach following a spell in interim charge.

📣 We are delighted to announce that Mark Robinson has been appointed as AFC Wimbledon's new Head Coach. Mark first joined us in 2004 and our CEO Joe Palmer explained why he was the best candidate for the job: https://t.co/lquIFiImVY #AFCW @TheDonsTrust pic.twitter.com/OL3rrfxSWe — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) February 17, 2021

Robinson has been involved with the Dons since 2004, in various different capacities including key roles in the academy, first-team coach and then as interim boss when Glyn Hodges was sacked at the end of January.

Since then, Robinson has only been in charge of one league fixture, a 3-2 win at Wigan, but he made it clear that he wanted the job on a long-term basis.

And, the club announced on their official site this afternoon that they had appointed Robinson with immediate effect.

Did each of these 18 ex-AFC Wimbledon players ever score a goal at Kingsmeadow?

1 of 18 Did Michael Smith ever score at Kingsmeadow? Yes No

The new boss is inheriting a side that are 20th in League One, outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and his first official game as Head Coach will be at Peterborough this weekend.

Given his connection with the club, this is news that pleased the fans, who are confident that Robinson will deliver success long-term. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Let the long overdue overhaul begin. He will give us a playing identity, a culture and progressive ideas. I'm delighted. https://t.co/Vta10FICAv — 👀 Matt Lowndes (@mattlowndes) February 17, 2021

Intrigued to see how Robbo gets on in the top job. Wish him all the luck in the world and let’s hope for a bright finish to the season 🔵#AFCW https://t.co/wuEsOeflNs — Chris Thorpe (@ChrisThorpe_) February 17, 2021

This is really good news. Robbo absolutely *gets* the club, on and off the pitch, and that is so important. The very best of luck to him. https://t.co/KP0hqE2AAv — Hazel (@hackneyhaz) February 17, 2021

Homegrown. Time for a new dynasty. #COYD — daysofspeed (@daysofspeed) February 17, 2021

Great news, the right choice, glad it wasn't some of the other candidates that were considered. Congrats Robbo lead us back to mid table obscurity! In Robbo we trust.👍😀 — Colin Mayo (@ColinMayo9) February 17, 2021

Very happy – hope he keeps us up — adam crane (@afcgrandad) February 17, 2021

This gets a big👍 from me. — James Williams (@jameswill_i_ams) February 17, 2021