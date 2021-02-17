Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Wimbledon

‘Delighted’, ‘Great news’ – These AFC Wimbledon fans react to significant club announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed that Mark Robinson has been named as the club’s permanent Head Coach following a spell in interim charge.

Robinson has been involved with the Dons since 2004, in various different capacities including key roles in the academy, first-team coach and then as interim boss when Glyn Hodges was sacked at the end of January.

Since then, Robinson has only been in charge of one league fixture, a 3-2 win at Wigan, but he made it clear that he wanted the job on a long-term basis.

And, the club announced on their official site this afternoon that they had appointed Robinson with immediate effect.

The new boss is inheriting a side that are 20th in League One, outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and his first official game as Head Coach will be at Peterborough this weekend.

Given his connection with the club, this is news that pleased the fans, who are confident that Robinson will deliver success long-term. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


