Sky Bet League One

‘Delighted’, ‘Deserved’ – Many Sunderland fans react to significant Carl Winchester news

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Carl Winchester has been called up by Northern Ireland for their upcoming international fixtures.

The defender is one of four players who have been drafted in as replacements for Michael Smith, Trevor Carlson, Gavin Whyte and Shayne Lavery who have all withdrawn from the squad.

Winchester will link up with Sunderland team-mates Corry Evans and Tom Flanagan in the Northern Ireland squad.

The defender could potentially make his second appearance for his country when they face Switzerland in their latest World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

A stand-out performer for Sunderland this season, Winchester has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in League One whilst he has also chipped in with an assist.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.11 in the third-tier, the 28-year-old will be determined to help the Black Cats push on at this level when he returns from international duty.

After the club’s official Twitter account revealed that Winchester had been called up by Northern Ireland, many Sunderland fans reacted in a positive manner  to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Sunderland will be looking to deliver a response to their recent 4-0 defeat to Portsmouth when they face Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy tomorrow evening.


