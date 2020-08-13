‘Delighted’, ‘Deserved’ – Many Middlesbrough fans in agreement following club announcement

Middlesbrough have reached an agreement with Marvin Johnson that will keep him at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2021.

Johnson has been with Boro since the summer of 2017 and has made 60 appearances for the Teessiders, with his time at the club broken up by a loan spell with Sheffield United.

In truth, he’s been a bit-part player at Boro, but under Neil Warnock during the final eight games of the Championship season, he was a key figure as Boro avoided relegation to League One.

Now, a new contract is on the table and Johnson is set to stay under Warnock, who is building for his first full season in-charge in the North East.

For many Boro fans, they feel this extension is deserved, with Johnson’s commitment to the club at the end of last season immense, when many others walked away given their contracts were running down.

That’s evident in the response to this news, which we dive into here…

For all his effort and giving his all when he could have been injured and his career messed up delighted he has signed I don’t care if we players make mistakes as long as they show commitment and effort that will do for me — Andrew (@Barbsmfc86) August 13, 2020

No issue with this whatsoever. Like to think we look after those who helped us out when we needed them. Up the NeyMarv! — Mat Evans (@justcalledtosay) August 13, 2020

Good news, top effort by Marvin end of last season, risked injury when out of contract to play on and help the club. — Steptoe (@Steptoesyard) August 13, 2020

Fair play to him. Not always been his biggest fan, especially at left back. However, he stayed and put the effort in when others jumped ship. Fully deserves the new deal. Well done Marvin. — We're Middlesbrough! (@We_are_Boro) August 13, 2020

The replies to this are hilarious, 3 games into the new season and he'll be public enemy number 1 again. Congrats Marv and good luck. — Woodys Gegenpress (@GegenWoody) August 13, 2020

Congratulations, well deserved! — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) August 13, 2020

He deserved a new contract just on commitment alone. Plus he try’s !!! better than half the nuggets we already have — Boro (Oman) FC (@BoroIan1) August 13, 2020

Well deserved, stuck with us while out of contact and helped keep us up during the most difficult period for Boro in decades. — Chris (@Hazzinho) August 13, 2020