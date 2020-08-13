Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Delighted’, ‘Deserved’ – Many Middlesbrough fans in agreement following club announcement

Middlesbrough have reached an agreement with Marvin Johnson that will keep him at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2021.  

Johnson has been with Boro since the summer of 2017 and has made 60 appearances for the Teessiders, with his time at the club broken up by a loan spell with Sheffield United.

In truth, he’s been a bit-part player at Boro, but under Neil Warnock during the final eight games of the Championship season, he was a key figure as Boro avoided relegation to League One.

Now, a new contract is on the table and Johnson is set to stay under Warnock, who is building for his first full season in-charge in the North East.

For many Boro fans, they feel this extension is deserved, with Johnson’s commitment to the club at the end of last season immense, when many others walked away given their contracts were running down.

That’s evident in the response to this news, which we dive into here…


