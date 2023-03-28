Ben Sheaf has taken to Instagram to share a message with Coventry City's supporters after signing a new deal at the club yesterday.

As confirmed by Coventry City's official website, Sheaf is now set to stay with the Championship outfit until June 2026.

The midfielder's previous contract was set to reach a crescendo in 2024.

Sheaf initially joined Coventry on a loan deal from Arsenal and went on to make 32 appearances for the club during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Sky Blues opted to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021.

During the previous term, Sheaf was utilised regularly by manager Mark Robins in the Championship.

In the 35 appearances that he made at this level, the midfielder managed to provide five direct goal contributions.

Sheaf has since gone on to feature on 31 occasions in all competitions for Coventry this season.

The midfielder recently scored his second goal of the season in the Sky Blues' meeting with Blackpool.

Coventry managed to head into the international break on a positive note by securing a 4-1 win over Mick McCarthy's side at Bloomfield Road earlier this month.

The Sky Blues will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to nine games this weekend when they face Stoke City.

After his new contract was announced by the club, Sheaf opted to thank Coventry's fans for their continued support in a message on Instagram.

Sheaf posted: "Delighted to sign a new deal.

"Thank you for your continued support, looking forward to what the future holds at this fantastic club!

"PUSB."

The Verdict

When you consider that Sheaf has produced a host of assured displays for Coventry during his time at the club, tying him down to a new deal is a sensible bit of business by the club.

The midfielder will now be hoping to play a major role in the Sky Blues' quest to secure a top-six finish in the Championship.

Coventry are currently only three points adrift of the play-off places and will unquestionably fancy their chances of climbing the league standings over the course of the coming weeks.

Sheaf will be confident in his ability to make a difference for his side as he has made 3.1 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 45.7 passes per game in the second-tier this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.91 at this level.