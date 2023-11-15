Highlights Andy Mangan, Bristol Rovers' caretaker manager, would be "delighted" to take the job on a permanent basis if offered.

Mangan has been in temporary charge of Bristol Rovers’ first team for nearly three weeks now, after the club decided to part ways with Joey Barton due to a poor run of form.

Defeats to Peterborough United, Oxford United, and Burton Albion, plus a draw with Stevenage, saw the end of Barton’s reign, one that included a dramatic promotion from League Two.

So, the Gas are searching for his permanent replacement, and in the meantime, Mangan has taken charge of five games in all competitions, four of which have ended in victory, with the latest being a 1-0 win over Newport County last night in the EFL Trophy.

League One mid-table (As it stands November 15th) Teams PL PTS GD 9 Lincoln City 16 23 3 10 Bristol Rovers 16 23 2 11 Charlton Athletic 16 22 4 12 Wycombe Wanderers 16 22 -2 13 Leyton Orient 16 20 -5 14 Burton Albion 17 20 -5 15 Cambridge United 17 20 -7 16 Shrewsbury Town 17 20 -12

What is the latest on Bristol Rovers’ managerial search?

As soon as it was announced that Barton had left the League One side, there were few names linked with the vacancy.

Journalist Darren Witcoop reported that Ian Holloway is interested in the role and would jump at the chance to manage the club.

While he also added that former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is also interested and as of last week was a front runner for the role.

Then it was reported by Bristol Live, that former Swansea City manager Garry Monk was another name under consideration. However, it has since gone quiet on these fronts, with the latest two names emerging in the last week.

It was reported by Bristol Live, that Southend United manager Kevin Maher was of interest to the Gas and someone the club obviously know and would like to speak to. Then journalist Dan Hargreaves reported that the League One side had held talks with former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson over the vacant role, but as of now nothing has advanced with any of the mentioned.

What is Andy Mangan’s stance on the Bristol Rovers managerial role?

Mangan, 37, has been continuing his role as Bristol Rovers’ caretaker manager, with his latest game being a 1-0 win over Newport County in the rebranded Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

After the game, Mangan was asked if he would like the job on a permanent basis, and while he refused to say he wanted the job, he admitted he would be delighted to become manager.

Mangan said, via Bristol Live: “I've also got loads of respect for Joe so for me to say that would be massively disrespectful. It would be difficult for me to say I want the job. It wouldn't be the right thing to do.

"All I can do is keep winning games of football. If the owners decide they want to give me the job then I'll be one of the proudest men ever. I would be delighted to take over. All I can keep doing is keep winning games of football. I think you can see the lads are all together, so we've just got to take it from there."

Would Andy Mangan be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers?

It is hard to judge whether Mangan would be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers, given that he has been a coach or assistant manager for all of his coaching career.

The 37-year-old had a long spell as a player, playing for various EFL clubs, but as a coach, he has worked at Fleetwood Town as a youth coach, as well as assistant manager under Barton and in the same role at Bristol Rovers.

So, it is hard to judge whether someone would be a good appointment over a short caretaker spell, but one thing you can say is that Mangan has turned results around at the club.

He’s taken charge of five games in all competitions, and Mangan has guided the Gas to four wins, with his only hiccup being a 1-1 draw with Reading FC.

Bristol Rovers are obviously taking their time with a decision, but if he keeps getting the results, then Mangan has a very good chance of getting the job on a permanent basis.