Hull City
‘Delighted’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’ – Plenty of Hull City fans jubilant as League One promotion is confirmed
It was memorable day for Hull City on Saturday, as they secured promotion from League One to the Championship.
A 2-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Lincoln City at Sincil Bank, was enough to secure the Tigers’ immediate return to the second-tier of English football.
Goals from Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks were enough to complete that win over the Imps, meaning Hull have now claimed ten wins and three draws in their last 13 games to make sure of promotion.
That is of course, a far cry from last season, when the club were relegated from the Championship after just one win in their last 20 games of that campaign.
Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Hull fans were absolutely delighted as they took to Twitter to give their reactions to their side’s promotion back to the Championship, at the first time of asking.
Here, we take a look at what some of those Tigers supporters had to say, about their club’s success.
YESSSSSSSSSS UP THE TIGERS!!
— olly (@OllyAnnis) April 24, 2021
Yesssssssssss, get in, delighted. We are hull city we are going up
— tiger boy12🎗️ (@tigerbo43346276) April 24, 2021
Absolutely fantastic, now let’s win the league and go up as champions
— Darren Woodall (@DAWoodall) April 24, 2021
GET INNNNN😍😍😍
— Anniel (@annielnkw) April 24, 2021
Superb. Amazing lads
— TigerDor 💙 (@TigerDor) April 24, 2021
MY CLUB!!!!!!!!🧡🧡🧡🧡
— hundredhcafc🎗 (@hundredhcafc) April 24, 2021
YESSSSS
— Harvey Botterill (@hbotterill19) April 24, 2021
Get in there #hcafc 🟠⚫️🐅
— Kai Gill (@kai_gill) April 24, 2021
Congratulations to everyone involved. 👏
Now get us back in that stadium 🏟
— Adam Shepherdson 🎗 (@adam1shep) April 24, 2021