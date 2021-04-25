Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Delighted’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’ – Plenty of Hull City fans jubilant as League One promotion is confirmed

8 mins ago

It was memorable day for Hull City on Saturday, as they secured promotion from League One to the Championship.

A 2-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Lincoln City at Sincil Bank, was enough to secure the Tigers’ immediate return to the second-tier of English football.

Goals from Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks were enough to complete that win over the Imps, meaning Hull have now claimed ten wins and three draws in their last 13 games to make sure of promotion.

Can you get at least 80% on this 20-question Hull City quiz?

1 of 20

Hull City’s highest ever league finish came during the 2013/14 campaign – True or false?

That is of course, a far cry from last season, when the club were relegated from the Championship after just one win in their last 20 games of that campaign.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Hull fans were absolutely delighted as they took to Twitter to give their reactions to their side’s promotion back to the Championship, at the first time of asking.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Tigers supporters had to say, about their club’s success.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

Article title: 'Delighted', 'Absolutely fantastic' – Plenty of Hull City fans jubilant as League One promotion is confirmed

