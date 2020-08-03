Deleted social media post hints at imminent Leeds United arrival

Leeds United are seemingly edging closer to completing the signing of Linfield youngster Charlie Allen.

The Whites are yet to make a signing since winning the Sky Bet Championship title ahead of their return to the Premier League, but it looks as if they could be about to announce their first arrival of the summer.

Allen is a 16-year-old midfielder who has caught the eye over in Northern Ireland for Linfield this season, and he made his debut for the club at the age of only 15-years-old.

The midfielder has been described as a “very good” footballer by former Leeds man David Healy, and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth believes that a move should be confirmed this week.

It seems as if Linfield have jumped the gun, though, with one eagle-eyed Leeds supporter – @LUFCJBchampions – noticing a tweet which was quickly deleted by the Northern Irish outfit this afternoon.

They have just deleted it but there will be an announcement today about this #LUFC pic.twitter.com/o1zsyk1De0 — Jack B 💛💙 (@LUFCJBchampions) August 3, 2020

Linfield appeared to tweet a message to Allen ahead of his “big move” to Elland Road, but the message his since been deleted ahead of a potential announcement.

The Verdict

It’s probably not the type of signing Leeds fans would have been hoping to make, but Allen is undeniably a talented player.

He will be confident of breaking into the first-team in years to come, and given how the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk have performed under Bielsa, it could be a great move for the youngster.

It seems as if this move has been in the pipeline for a while now, and an announcement looks to be on its way.