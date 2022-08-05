Dele-Bashiru starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face MK Dons on Saturday

Things don’t get any easier for Sheffield Wednesday after their chaotic 3-3 draw with Portsmouth on the opening day of the League One season as they now travel to face fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons.

Liam Manning’s side were handed a 1-0 defeat by Cambridge United in their 2022/23 season-opener with last term’s play-off defeat and the loss of some key men in the summer seemingly hanging over them.

Both clubs will be determined to claim a first win of the new campaign when they meet at Stadium MK on Saturday – not least because it would allow them to bloody the nose of a rival.

Darren Moore’s side secured an eye-catching victory away at MK Dons back in April, which included Barry Bannan’s wondergoal, and they’ll be hoping for another rousing display tomorrow.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we expect to see Moore name on Saturday…

A six-goal thriller is hardly the ideal start to life at Wednesday for David Stockdale but he’s an experienced goalkeeper and will have put that out of his thoughts ahead of the trip to MK Dons.

There are few stronger backlines in the division on paper than Dom Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, and Ben Heneghan but it may take a little bit of time for them to gel completely.

Marvin Johnson and Jack Hunt will look to cause issues on the flanks once again on Saturday while the Owls are boosted by some good fitness news in midfield.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in stunning form against Pompey, bagging a brace to help Wednesday earn a point, but limped off – drawing concern from supporters.

Moore has suggested that might’ve just been tightness and confirmed that he should be fit for tomorrow’s game so he may well start alongside Barry Bannan and George Byers once again.

With Lee Gregory suspended after his red card, summer arrival Michael Smith is in line to make his starting debut in the front two with Josh Windass keeping his place.