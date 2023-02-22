“Delay the inevitable” – Should Coventry City sanction Gyokeres exit amid growing interest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are planning a summer transfer window move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites will pursue the Swede regardless of whether they suffer relegation to the Championship or not, with his current deal at the CBS Arena expiring at the end of next season.

The Sky Blues will still have hope that they can finish in the top six this season after keeping Gyokeres in January, but if they do not win promotion it feels like the sensible decision, from a business point of view, would be to cash in.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Coventry should sanction an exit if Leeds come in with a sizeable bid in the summer…

Ned Holmes

It depends on the size of the bid.

Coventry City should be holding out for £20 million-plus, in my eyes, and Leeds United will surely only be able to pay that if they stay up.

Gyokeres has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the Championship since the start of last season and it does seem only a matter of time before he gets the chance to test himself in the Premier League.

With his deal set to expire in the summer of 2024, the Sky Blues are going to have to consider significant offers made for him but given the likely interest they can still afford to hold out for a good fee.

If Gyokeres is keen on signing a new deal then keeping hold of him makes sense but if he isn’t, then cashing in and reinvesting the funds could help bring future success.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think it would be in their best interest to do so.

Gyokeres has just a year remaining on his current deal come the summer, so it may well be the club’s last chance to cash in on him and get a decent fee.

Keeping him for another year would be great, but why delay the inevitable and lose out on millions of pounds that could be re-invested across multiple positions in the Sky Blues squad.

Obviously he will be difficult to replace, but this summer just feels like the right time for him to move on, especially given Gyokeres is surely keen to test himself at a higher level, too.

Marcus Ally

It seems very unlikely that Gyokeres signs a new deal given his career trajectory.

Therefore, if Leeds meet the club’s valuation of him, which will be very high for the level, then they should offload him.

It is likely that the Sky Blues already know who they are going to go after if Gyokeres leaves in the summer, and selling him early on following the season’s conclusion will only accelerate that process.

The Sky Blues should be looking to sell him to a top-flight club though, and therefore if the Whites suffer relegation there will be better destinations out there.