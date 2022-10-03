Delay emerges regarding Rotherham United’s potential appointment of 40-year-old manager

Rotherham United‘s appointment of Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has still not been completed due to ‘unresolved legalities’, according to a report from DevonLive.

After being turned down by Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner last week, the attentions of the Rotherham hierarchy turned towards Grecians boss Taylor in their hunt for Paul Warne’s replacement, who departed for a League One club himself in Derby County.

The Millers were given permission to speak to Taylor over the weekend, which was confirmed not long after the 40-year-old had been in the dugout for Exeter’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers, and perhaps prematurely it was announced this morning by the club’s Supporters Trust that he had made the move to South Yorkshire.

A press conference was due to announce Taylor’s switch on Monday afternoon, but to the surprise of many it was cancelled by City.

That is not because a u-turn has been done though by the Devon club’s boss – he is still set to join Rotherham, but there are still some loose ends in legal terms to tie up before it can be made official.

The Verdict

Rotherham fans will have to wait a little bit longer before they can welcome Taylor as their new manager.

With a match against Millwall at home to contend with on Wednesday night, the powers-that-be at the New York Stadium won’t want too many distractions going into that contest, so they won’t want this to drag on too long.

On paper, Taylor looks like an ideal fit for the Millers, with key reasons being that he’s had a long time with one club and he also uses that same system as the man he’s set to replace in Warne.

That means there should be a seamless transition from one manager to the next, although it is a big jump going from a club like Exeter to one that is aiming to stabilise in the Championship.