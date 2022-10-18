Delay emerges in Middlesbrough’s appointment of Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough‘s seemingly imminent appointment of Michael Carrick as their new head coach has encountered a delay due to issues with the 41-year-old’s coaching staff, according to TeessideLive.

Following talks that failed to come up with an agreement over a week ago, Boro went back to the negotiating table with Carrick this week following back-to-back Championship defeats under caretaker boss Leo Percovich.

It appears that an agreement with the former England international, who has experience of three games as interim manager of Manchester United last year, is close, but there are still details to be ironed out with the individuals who are joining him at the Riverside Stadium.

And TeessideLive are reporting that one of Carrick’s chosen staff members has now decided to not join him on his venture to the North East, opting to stay put where he is for family reasons.

Also, some of the staff he wants to bring to Boro are currently in jobs, so owner Steve Gibson would have to pay compensation for their services.

Last week, it was reported that Carrick wanted both Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen – trusted right-hand men to Sir Alex Ferguson of the past – to assist him if he were to land the Boro job.

But now it is thought that he wants close friend Alex Bruce, who was a first-team coach at West Brom until last week under his father Steve, to assist him when he is confirmed as Boro’s new head coach.

The Verdict

There should be no real issues when it comes to Carrick’s backroom staff – if Boro really want him then they will give him what he wants.

It has to be a slight concern though that only a week ago, Carrick reportedly wasn’t so sure that he wanted to return to football just yet.

Is he going to have the required motivation and dedication to get Middlesbrough out of a relegation scrap and climbing up the table? We will only find out when he takes to the dugout.

Makes no bones about it though, the squad that Middlesbrough have should not be struggling at the bottom end of the table, so Carrick needs to find the winning formula and fast.