Leeds United are undergoing an inevitable squad exodus following relegation from the Premier League, with numerous high-profile names primed for the Elland Road exit door over the coming weeks and months.

One of those players is Marc Roca, who arrived from Bayern Munich last summer and played 38 times across all competitions for the Whites.

Despite only being at the club for a year, a return to the homeland appears imminent for the Spanish midfielder, and though negotiations with La Liga outfit Real Betis are at a developed stage, a critical stumbling block has now emerged in the deal, leaving potential doubt as to where Roca will now be playing his football next season.

What is happening with Marc Roca's move from Leeds United to Real Betis?

As per Spanish publication ABC Sevilla, Roca must wait for "space to be freed up" if he desires to move to Betis, with William Carvalho's impending departure facing a delay.

The midfielder is poised to move to Al Nassr as part of Saudi Arabia's significant spending spree as of recent, however, the deal is yet to go through, which has meant that Roca will need to wait until he leaves before joining.

Roca finds himself in the same position as Hector Bellerin and former Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez, both of whom are also reportedly having to bide their time and hold on for Carvalho's exit.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Betis, who qualified for the Europa League last term, will see a lessening of their wage bill of up to £8.6M following Carvalho's exit, but they are anticipated to endure a long transfer window amid the financial situation that could mean they will have to wait "almost until the end" to conclude deals.

What does Marc Roca's Real Betis delay mean for Leeds United?

The recent delay will not please Leeds, who will be keen to balance out their own wage bill and conduct a squad rebuild to ensure that their return to the Championship is as short as possible.

According to Capology,Roca takes home a healthy salary of £50,000 per week, which is an unsustainable wage to pay in the second-tier, where the financial purse-strings are notoriously tightened tenfold.

The agreement has been for the 25-year-old to join Betis on loan, and you would expect them to be willing to pay a significant percentage of his wages as there will no doubt be suitors elsewhere who could sanction a permanent switch.

It has also been revealed that they have explored an option to buy, though this has not yet come to light.

However, Leeds should be striving to go about their summer business from both ends with a degree of urgency and authority, and if Roca's move to Spain continues to stall then it may be in their best interest to explore other avenues in regards to his options on the table.